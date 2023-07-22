Bank of America Raises ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $700.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NOW. Mizuho boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $511.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $567.55.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.6 %

NOW opened at $582.10 on Wednesday. ServiceNow has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $614.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.60 billion, a PE ratio of 296.99, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $547.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $479.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.37. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $399,550.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,368 shares in the company, valued at $616,913.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $399,550.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,101 shares of company stock worth $16,282,198 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 96,156.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,189,077,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444,979 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,835,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,760,149,000 after purchasing an additional 727,494 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,082,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,755,904,000 after purchasing an additional 141,744 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,745,763,000 after purchasing an additional 288,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,452,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,728,956,000 after purchasing an additional 499,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.