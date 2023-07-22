Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Westlake (NYSE:WLK)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $110.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Westlake from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on Westlake in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Westlake in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Westlake from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Westlake from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.33.

Westlake Stock Performance

Westlake stock opened at $129.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.74 and its 200 day moving average is $115.89. Westlake has a twelve month low of $81.29 and a twelve month high of $130.39.

Westlake Announces Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Westlake will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.357 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Westlake by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,224,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $489,974,000 after purchasing an additional 629,978 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Westlake by 189.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,029,000 after acquiring an additional 524,828 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Westlake by 959.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 501,774 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Westlake by 420.1% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 610,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,851,000 after acquiring an additional 493,432 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Westlake by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,012,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,820,000 after acquiring an additional 342,204 shares during the period. 29.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

