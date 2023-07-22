Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SNAP. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Snap from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.29.

Snap Stock Performance

Shares of SNAP opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. Snap has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $13.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.53.

Insider Transactions at Snap

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Snap had a negative net margin of 30.89% and a negative return on equity of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $988.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $10,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 70,213,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,750,618.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 40,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $340,834.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,470,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,046,376.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $10,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 70,213,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,750,618.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,435,158 shares of company stock valued at $14,269,446 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,340,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,703 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Snap by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,618,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Snap by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 19,784,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,973 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Snap by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,774,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,896 shares in the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

