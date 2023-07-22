Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08, RTT News reports. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $397.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Up 0.0 %

CBSH stock opened at $52.57 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 102,920.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,790,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,107,097,000 after buying an additional 133,660,305 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,332,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,743,000 after buying an additional 117,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,934,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,003,000 after buying an additional 217,024 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,554,000 after buying an additional 544,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,739,000 after purchasing an additional 111,594 shares in the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commerce Bancshares

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.80.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

