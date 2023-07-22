Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target Raised to $66.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.93.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:WAL opened at $48.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.36. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.01). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 28.75%. The business had revenue of $669.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $504,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $374,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 15,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Get Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.