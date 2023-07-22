Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $465.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $400.00 to $465.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DPZ. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. TD Cowen reiterated a market perform rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $343.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $372.03.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $385.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $285.84 and a 52 week high of $417.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $325.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.53.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 37.32%.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $369,800,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 9,111.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 390,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $128,867,000 after acquiring an additional 386,419 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $102,420,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,993,000 after purchasing an additional 306,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 966.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,295,000 after purchasing an additional 262,373 shares during the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

