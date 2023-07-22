Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Baker Hughes updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 2.2 %

BKR opened at $35.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -322.09 and a beta of 1.50. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $35.87.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -690.91%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baker Hughes

In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Baker Hughes by 104.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes by 40.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes by 45.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 509.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 3,802.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. HSBC raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

