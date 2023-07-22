Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Baker Hughes updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.
Baker Hughes Stock Up 2.2 %
BKR opened at $35.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -322.09 and a beta of 1.50. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $35.87.
Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -690.91%.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baker Hughes
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Baker Hughes by 104.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes by 40.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes by 45.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 509.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 3,802.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. HSBC raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.
Baker Hughes Company Profile
Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Baker Hughes
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.