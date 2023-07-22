BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. BancFirst had a net margin of 31.83% and a return on equity of 17.38%.

BancFirst Stock Performance

Shares of BANF stock opened at $98.30 on Friday. BancFirst has a 12 month low of $68.44 and a 12 month high of $118.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.37.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BancFirst

In other BancFirst news, EVP Dennis L. Brand bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.75 per share, for a total transaction of $368,750.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,728,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Joe Goyne purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.50 per share, for a total transaction of $71,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Dennis L. Brand purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.75 per share, for a total transaction of $368,750.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,728,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,700 shares of company stock worth $492,106. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in BancFirst by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,233,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,615,000 after purchasing an additional 47,128 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BancFirst by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,221,000 after acquiring an additional 31,248 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BancFirst by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,840,000 after acquiring an additional 22,405 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BancFirst by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 380,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,626,000 after acquiring an additional 18,738 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in BancFirst by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 319,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,622,000 after acquiring an additional 16,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BANF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of BancFirst from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BancFirst in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About BancFirst

(Get Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.