General Motors (NYSE:GM) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Mizuho

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price decreased by Mizuho to $40.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on General Motors from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.17.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $38.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. General Motors has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $43.63.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.56%.

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the first quarter worth $14,600,291,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at $166,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 379.2% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

