Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SCHW. Redburn Partners downgraded Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Charles Schwab from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.91.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $66.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.57. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 704.2% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.