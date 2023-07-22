Ergo Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $84.39 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $84.39 million and approximately $255,614.43 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $1.18 or 0.00003936 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,896.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.73 or 0.00313504 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $244.09 or 0.00816470 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00013756 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.71 or 0.00540909 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00062596 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000263 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00126294 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 71,709,525 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

