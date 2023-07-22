Citigroup Boosts Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $144.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $127.00 to $144.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Argus upgraded Generac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Generac from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Generac from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Generac from $169.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $151.95.

NYSE GNRC opened at $145.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. Generac has a one year low of $86.29 and a one year high of $282.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.07 million. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Generac will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $37,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,574.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $37,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,574.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $745,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,382,713.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,438 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Generac

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Generac by 158.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the first quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Generac by 568.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

