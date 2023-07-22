Capital One Financial Initiates Coverage on Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE)

Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.11 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.15 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.58 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ESTE. Mizuho upped their target price on Earthstone Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Benchmark upped their target price on Earthstone Energy from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Earthstone Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Earthstone Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Earthstone Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.33.

NYSE ESTE opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.52. Earthstone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 28.58%. The company had revenue of $413.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Earthstone Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 110.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Earthstone Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 56.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 44.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the third quarter worth $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 39.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, operates as an independent oil and gas company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin in West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend located in southern Gonzales County, Texas.

