Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Shares Gap Down to $98.32

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $98.32, but opened at $95.13. Omega Flex shares last traded at $92.85, with a volume of 3,285 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Omega Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Omega Flex Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $915.32 million, a P/E ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.73.

Omega Flex Increases Dividend

Omega Flex ( NASDAQ:OFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.99 million for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 19.26%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Omega Flex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 0.7% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Omega Flex during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Omega Flex by 4.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Flex during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Omega Flex during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

