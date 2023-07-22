Short Interest in International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Increases By 7.8%

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,529,400 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the June 15th total of 2,347,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,580.9 days.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABWF stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.91. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.13.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

Further Reading

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, call centre, ground handling, trustee, storage and custody, and airport infrastructure development services.

