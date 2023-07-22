The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) PT Lowered to $176.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $186.00 to $176.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

PNC has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $161.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $134.25 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $110.31 and a 12-month high of $176.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of The PNC Financial Services Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.5% during the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 14,678 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 25.1% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 285,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,864,000 after purchasing an additional 57,235 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.0% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

