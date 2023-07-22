The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) PT Lowered to $176.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNCFree Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $186.00 to $176.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

PNC has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $161.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $134.25 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $110.31 and a 12-month high of $176.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNCGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of The PNC Financial Services Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.5% during the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 14,678 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 25.1% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 285,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,864,000 after purchasing an additional 57,235 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.0% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile



The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

