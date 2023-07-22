Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Gap Down to $239.48

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $239.48, but opened at $232.16. Avis Budget Group shares last traded at $230.56, with a volume of 36,125 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $240.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.67.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.51.

Insider Activity at Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $7.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $4.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 448.41% and a net margin of 21.02%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 35.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 14,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total value of $3,021,438.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,086,563.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 48.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.