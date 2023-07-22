OLO (NYSE:OLO) Shares Gap Up to $6.72

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.72, but opened at $7.05. OLO shares last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 462,335 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on OLO in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of OLO from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of OLO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.70.

OLO Stock Up 0.8%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average of $7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 1.13.

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). OLO had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.79 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other OLO news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 7,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $57,453.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,723,309.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $60,671.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,534.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 7,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $57,453.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,309.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,690 shares of company stock worth $143,378 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLO. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of OLO by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of OLO during the second quarter valued at about $461,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of OLO by 30.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 16,586 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of OLO by 10.8% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 197,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 19,228 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in OLO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,504,000. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

