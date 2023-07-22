Short Interest in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Expands By 7.7%

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the June 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gravity during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Gravity by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Gravity by 2,105.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Gravity by 1,366.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gravity by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gravity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

Gravity stock opened at $76.80 on Friday. Gravity has a 52 week low of $36.08 and a 52 week high of $82.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.23.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $126.51 million for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 32.66%.

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

