Short Interest in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Rises By 7.8%

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the June 15th total of 3,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.7 days. Currently, 27.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CompoSecure Stock Up 0.8 %

CMPO opened at $7.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $568.34 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.82. CompoSecure has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $95.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.50 million. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 4.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CompoSecure will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CompoSecure

Institutional Trading of CompoSecure

In related news, CFO Timothy Walter Fitzsimmons sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $744,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 413,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,460.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 76.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 485.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 53.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 120.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 46.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. 31.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on CompoSecure in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

CompoSecure Company Profile

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

Further Reading

