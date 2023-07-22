SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Gap Down to $2.68

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.68, but opened at $2.60. SIGNA Sports United shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 280 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup lowered SIGNA Sports United from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.90 to $1.90 in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

SIGNA Sports United Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SIGNA Sports United

About SIGNA Sports United

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 577,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United by 195.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 48,236 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

