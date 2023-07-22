Citigroup Upgrades First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) to “Neutral”

Citigroup upgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $232.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Solar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $189.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $213.12.

First Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $197.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.35 and its 200-day moving average is $190.29. First Solar has a 12-month low of $71.08 and a 12-month high of $232.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 507.46 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that First Solar will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total transaction of $573,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,597,707.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total value of $573,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,597,707.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total transaction of $562,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,939.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,430 shares of company stock worth $13,561,727 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of First Solar by 172.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 67.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

