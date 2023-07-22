Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Shares Gap Down to $7.67

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.67, but opened at $7.43. Tremor International shares last traded at $7.41, with a volume of 1,356 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRMR. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Tremor International in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Tremor International from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tremor International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $536.37 million, a P/E ratio of -150.20 and a beta of 1.71.

Tremor International ( NASDAQ:TRMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.25 million. Tremor International had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tremor International Ltd will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Tremor International in the first quarter valued at about $618,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tremor International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,750,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Tremor International in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tremor International by 45.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 48,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC boosted its holdings in Tremor International by 2.9% in the first quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 386,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

