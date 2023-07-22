Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Shares Gap Down to $7.67

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.67, but opened at $7.43. Tremor International shares last traded at $7.41, with a volume of 1,356 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have issued reports on TRMR. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Tremor International in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Tremor International from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tremor International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.92.
Tremor International Stock Up 0.7 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $536.37 million, a P/E ratio of -150.20 and a beta of 1.71.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tremor International
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Tremor International in the first quarter valued at about $618,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tremor International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,750,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Tremor International in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tremor International by 45.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 48,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC boosted its holdings in Tremor International by 2.9% in the first quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 386,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.
Tremor International Company Profile
Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
