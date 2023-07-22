Citigroup Begins Coverage on Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO)

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.29.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

Shares of TRNO opened at $60.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Terreno Realty has a 52-week low of $50.36 and a 52-week high of $67.03.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $74.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.96 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 70.11%. Research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terreno Realty

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRNO. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 447,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,878,000 after acquiring an additional 231,673 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 368,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,170,000 after acquiring an additional 61,614 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 965,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,037,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 25,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 79.5% of our total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2021), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 4.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.4%) and improved land (approximately 9.3%).

