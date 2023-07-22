Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Short Interest Update

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the June 15th total of 44,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upgraded Grindrod Shipping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

Grindrod Shipping Price Performance

Shares of GRIN stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average is $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.48 million, a PE ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. Grindrod Shipping has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $26.29.

Grindrod Shipping Announces Dividend

Grindrod Shipping ( NASDAQ:GRIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Grindrod Shipping had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $58.91 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Grindrod Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grindrod Shipping

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, engages in owning, chartering, and operating a fleet of dry bulk carriers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Handysize, Supramax/Ultramax, and Others. The company operates a fleet of 15 handysize drybulk carriers and 16 supramax/ultramax drybulk carriers transporting various bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

