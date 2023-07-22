Short Interest in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Decreases By 11.3%

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the June 15th total of 3,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 830,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $87.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.97. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Liberty Broadband has a fifty-two week low of $68.67 and a fifty-two week high of $124.81.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($1.32). The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.00 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 104.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 6,419 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $498,050.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,274 shares in the company, valued at $952,339.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 10.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth about $382,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 83,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after buying an additional 30,923 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,435,000 after buying an additional 48,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LBRDK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Liberty Broadband from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.60.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

