Short Interest in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Rises By 7.9%

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 537,100 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the June 15th total of 497,900 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 87,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Cadre Stock Down 0.1 %

Cadre stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $859.22 million, a P/E ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 1.50. Cadre has a 1-year low of $16.58 and a 1-year high of $31.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $111.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.66 million. Cadre had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cadre will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadre Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Cadre

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cadre by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadre by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadre by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cadre by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Cadre by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Cadre from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

Cadre Company Profile

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

See Also

