Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Short Interest Up 8.1% in June

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the June 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ARDS opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.46. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDS. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 524,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 16,785 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $2,440,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 646,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the period. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that has completed Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

Featured Stories

