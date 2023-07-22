Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Short Interest Up 8.1% in June

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the June 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Aridis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
ARDS opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.46. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.79.
Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that has completed Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aridis Pharmaceuticals
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
Receive News & Ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.