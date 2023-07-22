Short Interest in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Rises By 7.9%

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,950,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the June 15th total of 9,220,000 shares. Approximately 11.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 878,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.3 days.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $441,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,573,191.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $441,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,417 shares in the company, valued at $15,573,191.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $88,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,685.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,953 shares of company stock valued at $3,481,026 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

CYTK stock opened at $32.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.50. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $55.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.73.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.14). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 439.05% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. Cytokinetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CYTK shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

