Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATPW) Short Interest Up 7.9% in June

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATPW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the June 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Fat Projects Acquisition Stock Performance
Fat Projects Acquisition stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. Fat Projects Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06.
About Fat Projects Acquisition
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fat Projects Acquisition
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
Receive News & Ratings for Fat Projects Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fat Projects Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.