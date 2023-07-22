WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 343,749 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 818% from the previous session’s volume of 37,465 shares.The stock last traded at $48.06 and had previously closed at $48.02.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.26. The stock has a market cap of $724.17 million, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after buying an additional 11,207 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 489,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,358,000 after buying an additional 23,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the fourth quarter worth $2,898,000.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

Featured Articles

