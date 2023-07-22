KeyCorp Boosts Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target to $39.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.09) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.61) EPS.

NOVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NOVA opened at $21.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $31.47.

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 30.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $161.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 10,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 83,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,610.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 185.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 27,160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 199.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 31,646 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 16,426 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

