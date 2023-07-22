Argus Boosts Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $81.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Argus from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Charles Schwab from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Charles Schwab from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.91.
Charles Schwab Stock Down 2.1 %
SCHW opened at $66.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $117.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.88. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.57.
Charles Schwab Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.32%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 704.2% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.
Charles Schwab Company Profile
The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.
