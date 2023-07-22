Argus Boosts Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $81.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Argus from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Charles Schwab from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Charles Schwab from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.91.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Down 2.1 %

SCHW opened at $66.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $117.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.88. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.57.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 704.2% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.