AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Short Interest Update

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 681,700 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the June 15th total of 631,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 450,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of AXIS Capital

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXS. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AXIS Capital in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital Trading Up 0.4 %

AXS opened at $54.75 on Friday. AXIS Capital has a one year low of $48.32 and a one year high of $63.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AXIS Capital will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXS. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AXIS Capital from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

About AXIS Capital

(Get Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.