Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Shares Gap Down to $15.05

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.05, but opened at $14.58. Sportradar Group shares last traded at $14.85, with a volume of 48,199 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on SRAD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sportradar Group from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on Sportradar Group from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered Sportradar Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

Sportradar Group Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 378.50 and a beta of 1.90.

Institutional Trading of Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.00 million. Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 1.60%. Research analysts forecast that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRAD. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.