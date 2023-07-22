Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Gap Down to $574.51

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $574.51, but opened at $545.00. Monolithic Power Systems shares last traded at $541.84, with a volume of 114,143 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MPWR shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.23.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $509.14 and its 200-day moving average is $476.37. The stock has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $451.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.46 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total value of $291,353.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,255,281.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $291,353.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,255,281.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total value of $5,211,229.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,067,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,615,730.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,088 shares of company stock valued at $19,081,728 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 622.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

