Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $45.00. The stock had previously closed at $21.53, but opened at $22.18. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Harrow Health shares last traded at $21.85, with a volume of 69,752 shares trading hands.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of Harrow Health from $27.20 to $32.40 in a report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harrow Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Harrow Health from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Get Harrow Health alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harrow Health

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harrow Health by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,775,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,719,000 after acquiring an additional 431,183 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in Harrow Health during the 1st quarter worth about $30,736,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Harrow Health by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,167,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 78,903 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Harrow Health by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,667,000 after purchasing an additional 124,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Harrow Health by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,704,000 after purchasing an additional 100,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.45 million, a PE ratio of -33.48 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.44.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.89 million. On average, analysts forecast that Harrow Health, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harrow Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.