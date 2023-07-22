JOANN Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 2,948 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,100% compared to the typical daily volume of 134 put options.

JOANN Stock Performance

NASDAQ JOAN opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54. JOANN has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.21. The firm has a market cap of $47.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.76.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.38). JOANN had a negative return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $478.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $483.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that JOANN will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at JOANN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JOANN

In other JOANN news, Director Marybeth Hays bought 22,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $25,199.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,470.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOAN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in JOANN by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 31,436 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in JOANN in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in JOANN by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in JOANN by 21.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in JOANN in the first quarter valued at about $640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JOAN shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on JOANN from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on JOANN from $3.50 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of JOANN in a report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on JOANN from $3.50 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on JOANN from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. The company products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; pillow forms; stuffing, batting, and foams; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

