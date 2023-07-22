JOANN Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 2,948 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,100% compared to the typical daily volume of 134 put options.
NASDAQ JOAN opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54. JOANN has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.21. The firm has a market cap of $47.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.76.
JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.38). JOANN had a negative return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $478.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that JOANN will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOAN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in JOANN by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 31,436 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in JOANN in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in JOANN by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in JOANN by 21.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in JOANN in the first quarter valued at about $640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on JOAN shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on JOANN from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on JOANN from $3.50 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of JOANN in a report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on JOANN from $3.50 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on JOANN from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th.
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. The company products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; pillow forms; stuffing, batting, and foams; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
