Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Down to $20.26

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.26, but opened at $19.04. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares shares last traded at $18.84, with a volume of 4,061,540 shares traded.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Trading Down 1.7 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.97.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares
About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares
