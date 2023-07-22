Short Interest in KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Expands By 8.2%

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the June 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

KT Price Performance

KT opened at $11.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.75. KT has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KT will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KT by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in KT by 381.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of KT by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of KT by 544.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of KT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

