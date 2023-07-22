Short Interest in KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Expands By 8.2%

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the June 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
KT Price Performance
KT opened at $11.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.75. KT has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KT will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
KT Company Profile
KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.
