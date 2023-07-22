Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Short Interest Update

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,040,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the June 15th total of 9,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 989,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.1 days. Approximately 13.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Krispy Kreme Trading Down 0.8 %

Krispy Kreme stock opened at $15.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.67, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.60. Krispy Kreme has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $16.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.10.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $418.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.08 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. On average, analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Krispy Kreme Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is currently -116.67%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CL King increased their target price on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. HSBC increased their target price on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 1.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 28.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 100.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 0.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 339,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

Featured Stories

