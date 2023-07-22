Streamr (DATA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $722,278.97

Streamr (DATA) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. One Streamr token can currently be bought for $0.0259 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamr has a market capitalization of $24.56 million and approximately $722,278.97 worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Streamr

Streamr was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 1,014,851,652 tokens and its circulating supply is 949,322,153 tokens. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Streamr

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real?time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

