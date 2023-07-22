iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Short Interest Update

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the June 15th total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 365,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.90.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $103.72 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies has a one year low of $85.74 and a one year high of $164.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.76 and a 200-day moving average of $112.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -29.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Trading of iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.49). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.22%. The company had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.57 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Bradley Mark J. raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Stories

