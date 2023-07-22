Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Shares Gap Up to $6.60

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.60, but opened at $6.86. Natura &Co shares last traded at $6.87, with a volume of 89,921 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Natura &Co from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Natura &Co Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average is $5.51.

Institutional Trading of Natura &Co

Natura &Co ( NYSE:NTCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.29. Natura &Co had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Analysts predict that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and resale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Natura &Co Latam, Avon International, The Body Shop, and Aesop segments.

