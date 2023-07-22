Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Shares Gap Up to $6.60

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.60, but opened at $6.86. Natura &Co shares last traded at $6.87, with a volume of 89,921 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Natura &Co from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.
Natura &Co Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average is $5.51.
Institutional Trading of Natura &Co
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.74% of the company’s stock.
About Natura &Co
Natura &Co Holding SA engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and resale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Natura &Co Latam, Avon International, The Body Shop, and Aesop segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Natura &Co
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.