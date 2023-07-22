Sourceless Trading Down 10.4% This Week (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. In the last week, Sourceless has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $535.50 million and approximately $2,981.03 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for about $0.0255 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017250 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00021587 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00014044 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,899.72 or 1.00012134 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002233 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless (STR) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.02604611 USD and is down -8.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,442.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

