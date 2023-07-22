Oxen Price Reaches $0.0867 on Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0867 or 0.00000290 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $5.55 million and $380,643.64 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oxen has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,896.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.73 or 0.00313504 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $244.09 or 0.00816470 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00013756 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.71 or 0.00540909 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00062596 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000263 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00126294 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,984,820 coins. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

