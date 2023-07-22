Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,540,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the June 15th total of 8,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have commented on INVZ. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Innoviz Technologies from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 54.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INVZ stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $437.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.56. Innoviz Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $6.21.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Innoviz Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,497.99% and a negative return on equity of 63.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Innoviz Technologies will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

