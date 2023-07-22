Auxano Advisors LLC Buys 190 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Auxano Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 36,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,844,072.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,844,072.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $154.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $452.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $156.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

