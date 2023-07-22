Ninety One UK Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,793 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $45,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the first quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 36,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.4% in the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $154.97 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $156.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $149.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

