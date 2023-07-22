New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,833 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,833 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Teradata worth $5,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,294 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 34,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 13,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 31,642 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on TDC shares. TheStreet raised Teradata from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim raised Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 1st. Northland Securities began coverage on Teradata in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Teradata from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teradata in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.11.

Insider Activity

Teradata Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $200,182.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,345,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Michael P. Gianoni sold 29,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $1,498,263.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,965,177.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $200,182.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,345,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,081 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,946 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDC opened at $55.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $57.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 152.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.61.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.91 million. Teradata had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 25.01%. Research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Profile

(Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Further Reading

